The 'Stranger Things' stars had an awesome rap cameo at the Golden Globes

NBC Barb from ‘Stranger Things’ is back!

With one of the most talked about movies of the year being a musical, it’s fitting that a late-night host who loves to bust out in song is hosting this year’s Golden Globes.

Jimmy Fallon paid homage to “La La Land” and other Globes nominees, including “Stranger Things” and “Westworld,” by opening this year’s Golden Globes with the opening song from the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical. Stuck in gridlock to get to the Globes, Fallon jumps out of his car and begins singing with other stars…

…including some actors as the characters they play. Like Barb from “Stranger Things.” Her costar Millie Bobby Brown even got to deliver her own rap.

Watch the entire musical opening below:

.@jimmyfallon opens up the 2017 #GoldenGlobes with a traffic scene inspired by “La La Land” pic.twitter.com/1SXxzpYaMm

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 9, 2017

