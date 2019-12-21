There's a 'Stranger Things' themed Airbnb in Missouri, and you can book it for just $49 a night

Ann/Airbnb The basement is kitted out with 80s home interiors style.

There’s a “Stranger Things”-themed apartment on Airbnb, and it looks like it’s been plucked straight from the 80s.

With a 4.95 star rating from over 156 reviews, property owner Ann is ranked as “Superhost” on the holiday booking site.

Echoing the sets of the hit Netflix TV show, the private basement apartment is available from $US49 a night.

Visitors have free roam of the suite and backyard. However, guests may have to share the yard with Bentley, Ann’s big but friendly guard dog.

It sleeps up to four people and comes with a pillow fort, more than 50 VHS tapes, a VCR, and replica “Stranger Things” Christmas lights.

An 80s-themed basement apartment listing on Airbnb inspired by “Stranger Things” bares striking similarities to the hit Netflix show.

Located in St Louis, Missouri (not in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana where the series is set), the accommodation known as The Upside Den has a rating of 4.95 from over 156 reviews.

Ann/Airbnb The Upside Den has a rating of 4.95 from over 156 reviews.

This incredible let is reasonably priced, too, starting at $US49 a night before taxes and charges.

The proprietor, Ann, has been ranked as an Airbnb “Superhost,” which means she is an experienced and highly rated host who is consistently providing great stays for her guests.

Ann/Airbnb It sleeps up to four guests, with a double bed and extra futon for the additional bed.

Sleeping up to four people, no detail has been spared for those staying at The Upside Den.

Echoing the Wheelers’ basement just like the show, guests can hang out in a pillow fort, select something to watch from more than 50 VHS tapes in the VCR, or pose up a storm for the ‘gram in front of the “Stranger Things” Christmas lights.

Ann/Airbnb Choose from more than 50 VHS sets to watch on the VCR.

In addition, it features a full-sized bed and futon, a microwave, mini-fridge, and toaster, but no kitchen.

As the den is attached to main house, those who stay at The Upside Den are warned that they may hear people moving around above them as it’s not yet insulated for noise. The upstairs tenants also do their washing in the basement, but coordinate schedules with visitors.

Ann/Airbnb The Upside Den has a private bathroom too.

The listing describes the private basement suite as having its own entrance access, bathroom, and free roam of the backyard – although you may have to share the yard with Bentley, Ann’s rather large but incredibly friendly dog. Apparently he can be a little noisy on occasion, but he is all bark and no bite according The Upside Den’s Airbnb page.

Ann/Airbnb Bentley, Ann’s dog, sometimes hangs around in the backyard, but he is very friendly.

Guests are even allowed to bring pets to the accommodation, or hold events and parties.

One reviewer said: “This place was everything I could imagine and more! The personal ‘Stranger Things’ touch took this place above and beyond,” adding: “Easily one of the top Airbnb’s I’ve stayed at. I’ll definitely stay here if I’m ever back in the area.”

Another left a comment saying: “STAY HERE! It doesn’t get any better! If you’re a fan of ‘Stranger Things,’ or the 80s, or games and movies, or a hot shower, and the comfiest bed in a nice neighbourhood within 10-15 minutes of everything, (or all of the above), this is the place for you! I loved it and would stay again in a heartbeat.”

