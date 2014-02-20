Prosthetic Legs, Surfboards And Other Strange Things People Leave On The Train

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; The Long Island Rail Road finds thousands of items on the train every month that are then transferred to its central Lost and Found office in New York City's Penn Station. The office has an impressive 60% return rate and a typical 3-5 day turn-around for most items. It's surprising that some of these things were ever left behind... Produced by Justin Gmoser

