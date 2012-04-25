STRANGE: Someone Leaked Nomura Earnings To The Media 2 Days Before They Were Suppose To Be Released

Photo: circulating via flickr

We’ve heard of earnings coming out early accidentally, or companies releasing reports about 30 minutes of ahead of time, but we haven’t seen something like this in a while—People familiar with earnings at Japanese investment bank Nomura released the information to a Bloomberg reporter two days before the actual earnings were suppose to come out.



Nomura was originally scheduled to report yearly earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31 on April 27th at 2 a.m. EST (that’s 3 p.m. Japanese time), according to its website.

Here are the earnings results, from Bloomberg:

Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan’s largest brokerage, will report an increase in quarterly profit as gains from trading outweighed declines in investment banking, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Net income climbed to about 18 billion yen ($221 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 11.9 billion yen a year earlier, said the people, declining to be identified before earnings are announced. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for profit of 14.4 billion yen.

The stock is up 1.2% within minutes of the opening bell on the NYSE. In Tokyo, the stock shot up 2.4% by the end of the trading day. Bloomberg noted that the results have yet to be finalised, which Nomura’s board will do this week.

