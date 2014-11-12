Here Are The Weirdest Things You Can Buy On Alibaba's English Site

Alibaba Nope, not a meat suit.

Happy Singles’ Day!

Every year, China celebrates November 11 as a sort of “anti-Valentine’s Day,” and retailers across the country have turned it into a huge shopping event, offering deep-discounts and flash sales.

Alibaba in particular has created a 24-hour shopping bonanaza that surpasses US events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Thanksgiving in online sales.

This year, Alibaba’s sales hit $US2 billion in a single hour on Singles’ Day.

The two most popular Alibaba websites — Taobao and Tmall — are Chinese marketplaces and rather inaccessible if you don’t know the language, but there’s also Alibaba.com, an English site for sales between importers and exporters in more than 240 countries.

Alibaba.com has been known to sell different types of well-disguised counterfeit goods. Not only that, but a lot of the stuff on the site is just straight up bizarre or oddly labelled (we found quite a few normal products that for some reason had the phrase “hot” or “girl” tacked onto them).

We dug around Alibaba.com, and here are some of the gems we found:

