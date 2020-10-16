The Army says soldiers should nap more. Here are 13 weird places US troops have been sleeping

Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Peter Blair/US Navy A Navy chief sleeps between exercises during a combined field training exercise near Azusa, California.

The US Army recently revised its health guidelines, advising troops on “physical readiness, nutritional readiness, mental readiness, spiritual readiness, and sleep readiness.”

Service members often go through prolonged periods of training and operations that leave them tired but with little time to rest.

According to the new guidelines, those troops can use “short, infrequent naps to restore wakefulness and promote performance.”

From torpedo rooms to tanks and aircraft to truck beds, here are some of the strangest and most creative places those troops have chosen to catch up on sleep.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In ready rooms before heading out.

Lt. Col. John Hall/173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers catch some sleep after working through the night to prepare for an early morning combat jump in Italy.

On location — like this US Marine sleeping on the hood of a vehicle.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A US Marine from Task Force Tarawa sleeps on his truck in central Iraq, April 8, 2003.

Torpedo rooms on US submarines.

Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Richardson/US Navy Capt. Jesse Zimbauer, commanding officer of USS Indiana, gives an interview in the submarine’s torpedo room.

Junior members of submarine crews are often required to “hot rack,” where another crew member sleeps in their bunk while they are on duty.

Sailors drape towels over themselves to block out light.

Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Richardson/US Navy Sailors on USS Indiana sleep in the sub’s torpedo room while underway.

On aircraft.

Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan/US Air Force US soldiers sleep during a flight home from Afghanistan on C-17 Globemaster.

On the deck.

Richard Schoenberg/Corbis via Getty Images Too tired to bother with his meal rations, an instructor crashes on the ship deck.

On a sunny beach.

Richard Schoenberg/Corbis via Getty Images Navy SEAL trainees who won a boat race share the spoils of victory: a two-minute nap on the beach.

In the chow hall.

Richard Schoenberg/Corbis via Getty Images A military student multitasks during a dinner break.

During a graduation ceremony.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A graduate naps during the US Merchant Marine Academy commencement ceremony in Kings Point, New York, June 23, 2003.

While standing up.

Richard Schoenberg/Corbis via Getty Images A trainee steals a few winks during a lull between a decontamination shower and a medical check-up.

Small-boat operations are extremely dangerous. But when they’re not launching their boats, US sailors sometimes use them to catnap.

Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel/US Navy Sailors aboard USS Preble prepare to launch their rigid hulled inflatable boat.

In sleeping bags in sub-freezing temperatures during field training.

Airmen1st Class Ariel Owings/325th Airborne Infantry Regiment Soldiers sleep during cold-weather gunnery training, where they had to use only sleeping bags for five nights in single-digit temperatures.

During a stand-down.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images US Marine Corps Cpl. Roberto Lopez sleeps during a maintenance stand-down near Kumayt, Iraq, April 10, 2003.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.