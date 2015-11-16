These are 12 of the strangest patents ever created for aeroplanes

For those of us who can’t afford to fly in a private jet, or even business class, getting on a plane is often a pretty unpleasant experience

Squeezed into a big metal tube, shoulder to shoulder with a stranger, flying isn’t most people’s cup of tea.

But, though you might not think it, aeroplane manufacturers are always trying to make flying more comfortable and efficient, and are constantly creating patents for potential new innovations.

Airbus is far and away the biggest creator of new patents, and in October it was reported that a spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the company files more than 600 patents a year.

Some will go into production, but most will never see the light of day. Many are completely wacky, and would require some serious technological innovations to come close to being viable, but some are more likely than you might think.

