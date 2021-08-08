14 of the biggest unanswered questions from popular movies

Josh knew what the jarring Ättestupa ceremony in “Midsommar” involved, but he didn’t say anything.

“Midsommar” has an extremely dark opening, but once the main group goes to Sweden, the film seems more bright and cheerful.

It isn’t until the Ättestupa ceremony, during which two elders fling themselves off a cliff, that Dani understands that Hårga is more violent than it appears.

While the ceremony is clearly shocking to Dani and the other guests, one of her friends, Josh, seemed to have known what was about to happen.

Pelle confirmed to Josh that Ättestupa was the first ceremony of the festival and Josh asked if the ceremony would be “an actual one.”

Even though Josh knows that his friends are about to watch a double suicide, he doesn’t warn anyone in the group about what’s going to happen.