14 of the biggest unanswered questions from popular movies

- Many popular films have minor mistakes or ambiguous scenes that leave viewers guessing.
- Some, like the unclear rules about underage magic in “Harry Potter,” seem to be continuity errors.
- Others, like the random dinosaurs in “Palm Springs,” add intrigue to already confusing plots.
The time-loop explanations that the movie offers are confusing at best, but no one even tries to explain how or why the main characters saw dinosaurs roaming the desert during one iteration of the day.
The characters were not sober at the time, so it’s possible that the dinosaurs were a hallucination. But there aren’t any other hints about how the prehistoric creatures made it to the present day.
Yet viewers are never told how or why Buttercup became engaged to Humperdinck in the first place.
The prince announces that he decided to marry a commoner, but he never reveals how Buttercup was chosen for that position.
It isn’t until the Ättestupa ceremony, during which two elders fling themselves off a cliff, that Dani understands that Hårga is more violent than it appears.
While the ceremony is clearly shocking to Dani and the other guests, one of her friends, Josh, seemed to have known what was about to happen.
Pelle confirmed to Josh that Ättestupa was the first ceremony of the festival and Josh asked if the ceremony would be “an actual one.”
Even though Josh knows that his friends are about to watch a double suicide, he doesn’t warn anyone in the group about what’s going to happen.
But since Gwen, Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie — Aggie’s daughter and grandchildren — are all witches who age normally, it’s unclear how or why the matriarch is over 1,000 years old and seemingly immortal.
This new life also includes a member of her grandmother’s security team acting as her chaperone/bodyguard.
Mia’s father, the former heir to the throne, died two months before she found out about being a princess, meaning she was unprotected and vulnerable to anyone trying to steal the throne for that whole time.
Given how organized and strict her grandmother is, it’s odd that no one thought to immediately get Mia a bodyguard for protection when she became next in line for the throne.
When she starts playing with him, he becomes sentient, which seems to imply that any material can come to life in this world if a child uses it as a toy.
But if it is the child’s connection to the object that brings it to life, it’s unclear how an entire store of toys, including an aisle of Buzz Lightyears, comes to life in “Toy Story 2.”
Additionally, if objects created to be played with can come alive, like Forky, there should’ve been more homemade toys coming to life in “Toy Story 3” when the kids at Sunnyside Daycare had craft time.
Gabriella wears the necklace throughout the sequel film, up until she’s singing “Gotta Go My Own Way.”
Although we don’t see her actually removing the necklace, when she’s walking away at the end of the breakup song, Troy is holding it.
Despite Troy having the necklace, when Gabriella shows up to sing “Everyday” at the end of the film, she’s somehow wearing the necklace again.
The only sure way to avoid death is to have sex with another person, which passes the curse onto them. But if the person is caught and killed, the creature goes back to following its previous target.
The concept seems basic enough, but throughout the movie, the creature’s other patterns and vulnerabilities seem to change.
For example, it chases victims quickly or slowly, depending on the scene, and shooting the creature sometimes slows it down and other times doesn’t affect it at all.
Essentially every scene where the characters try to pinpoint the creature’s weaknesses raises more inconsistencies.
During the movie, it’s explained that the prince has until his 21st year to break the curse by finding someone to fall in love with him. But during “Be Our Guest,” Lumière says they’ve been cursed for 10 years.
It seems a little harsh to punish a selfish 10- or 11-year-old with such a serious curse. It’s also a little ridiculous that all of the prince’s servants also had to pay the price for this relatively expected preteen crime.
Furthermore, pretty much every household object shown in the film is sentient, meaning that they’re actually people who are under the curse. But what happened to all the furniture, kitchen supplies, and other possessions that were in the castle before the curse?
This rule is explained in the movies, but it’s shown rather inconsistently.
The third movie starts with Harry using a spell to light his wand while reading at the Dursleys’ over the summer, which should’ve been a violation.
In the first movie, rule-following Hermione also told Ron that she’d already tried out a few spells before she started at Hogwarts. She then proceeds to fix Harry’s glasses with a spell on the Hogwarts Express, which is still outside of school.
The two are then quite surprised when they run into each other at Rydell High since Sandy was supposed to go back to Australia with her family at the end of the summer.
When Danny mentions this, she just says that their plans changed, and the audience is never given further explanation for why her family suddenly decided to move to America.
The only scars a vampire seems capable of having are bite marks from other vampires, as explained by Jasper later in the series.
But in the first movie, James has a clearly visible tattoo on his stomach.
If it was from when he was human, it should’ve healed and disappeared when he was changed. Given vampires’ diamond-hard skin, it also would’ve been impossible for him to have gotten it afterward.
James’ visible ink is the actual tattoo of the actor portraying him, Cam Gigandet, but they probably should’ve covered it up better for the film to avoid this inconsistency.
The discovery makes for a happy ending for the movie, especially since finding this treasure means he and his friends don’t get in trouble for committing multiple felonies.
But it’s unclear how the treasure safely made it down there in the first place back in the 18th century.
The founding fathers purportedly used the unsteady lift system and secret staircase shown in the film, but it seems impossible that so many heavy objects would’ve made it down when the weight of Ben and his friends was too much for the lift.
Throughout the movies, game creator John Kramer is given multiple motivations for his killer trap obsession. But the exact reason he decided to become Jigsaw is still pretty unclear.
What starts as a desire to make people appreciate life after he’s diagnosed with cancer becomes more complicated when viewers learn John is vengeful after surviving a suicide attempt, mourning his wife’s miscarriage, and losing his nephew.