Fans Aren't Impressed With The Trailer For George Lucas's First Animated Movie 'Strange Magic'

Yahoo Movies has premiered the trailer for George Lucas’s first animated movie, “Strange Magic.”

Disney unexpectedly announced the Lucasfilm musical, written by Lucas, earlier this month only two months ahead of the film’s January 23 release.

It looks like we may know why.

The film doesn’t look like a must-see from the initial trailer.

That may explain why Disney is letting Touchstone Pictures release the movie about goblins, elves, and fairies who are battling for control over a powerful potion. (Remember, Disney purchased Lucasfilm Ltd. for $US4 billion in 2012.) Otherwise, why wouldn’t the Mouse House want to align itself with Lucas’s first post-“Star Wars” movie more closely?

That’s kind of a bummer. It sounds like “Strange Magic” has been a big passion project for Lucas. A Lucasfilm employee tells Yahoo Movies he has been working on it for years.

Check out the trailer:

So far, fan reactions haven’t been great either.

I can see why Disney/Lucasfilm decided to release “Strange Magic” in January. Looks like a dump month movie. https://t.co/h1jWluzB16

— Thomas A. Dreyfuss (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) November 21, 2014

To say I’m excited about this would be an incredible understatement – #StrangeMagic trailer: https://t.co/8A9xUt6Llb

— Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) November 21, 2014

I’m a little disappointed with the Strange Magic trailer. I was hoping it would be dark and mysterious rather than a comedy.

— Josie (@Josephina_P) November 21, 2014

#StrangeMagic was Lucasfilm’s way of breaking back into the game and making new, original content. Too bad it looks like garbage

— James Garcia (@thereeljames) November 21, 2014

