George Lucas Has Been Working On A Secret Animated Musical For Disney Coming Out Next Year

This was unexpected.

Disney just announced a new animated musical “Strange Magic” coming to theatres in January that’s from “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

According to a press release from Disney, Lucas wrote the story and is executive producing. Gary Rydstrom (“Finding Nemo,” “Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation”) will direct.

“Strange Magic” will include the voice talents of Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood, Kristin Chenoweth, May Rudolph, and Sam Palladio (“Nashville”).

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

“Strange Magic” is a madcap fairy tale musical inspired by “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Popular songs from the past six decades help tell the tale of a colourful cast of goblins, elves, fairies and imps, and their hilarious misadventures sparked by the battle over a powerful potion.

Last week, online rumours thought “Strange Magic” may be a code name for a sequel to Disney’s successful hit “Frozen.”

The movie will be the first animated picture from Lucasfilm Ltd. since Disney’s $US4 billion purchase of the company in 2012.

“Strange Magic” will be released January 23, 2015 by Touchstone Pictures.

