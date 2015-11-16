Strange things 9 famous people said just before they died

Mike Nudelman, Elena Holodny

People’s last words are fascinating.

Some share a nugget of wisdom, while others throw in one last joke. And, somehow, these last words end up capturing an essence of the person who uttered them.

We put together the graphic below showing the last words of nine famous people.

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: One week after learning he has an aggressive form of cancer, a New Zealand teen dispensed invaluable advice to his schoolmates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.