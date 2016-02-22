These bizarre Google Maps glitches will give you nightmares

Digital artist Kyle Williams is a big fan of the Google Maps Street View feature.
He uses it to “just ‘walk’ around other cities, find funny street names, look at landmarks, people watch,” he tells Business Insider. “One search lead to another and I wound up on the beach in southern France.”
That’s when he noticed his first Photo Sphere masterpiece.
Photo Spheres are 360-degree photos that users can upload to Maps. But William’s realised that when the images got stitched together, they could often create some wild, unintentional images.
Check it out:
'Beaches are the best because the sandy background is more neutral and when the subject is centered and glitched-up just right it looks more like art than a mistake,' Williams says.
Although these kinds of errors are more frequent at busy landmarks with more people, Williams says, a cluttered frame can make it harder to find one striking frame.
Head over to Google Maps to try to find your own weird and wonderful glitch art!
