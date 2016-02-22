These bizarre Google Maps glitches will give you nightmares

Google Keep your eyes peeled for Photo Sphere is Street View mode

Digital artist Kyle Williams is a big fan of the Google Maps Street View feature.

He uses it to “just ‘walk’ around other cities, find funny street names, look at landmarks, people watch,” he tells Business Insider. “One search lead to another and I wound up on the beach in southern France.”

That’s when he noticed his first Photo Sphere masterpiece.

Photo Spheres are 360-degree photos that users can upload to Maps. But William’s realised that when the images got stitched together, they could often create some wild, unintentional images.

Check it out:

Here's the first bizarre glitch Williams found. Kyle Matthew F. Williams After that, he just started searching down the beach for more. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Sure enough, he came across plenty. Kyle Matthew F. Williams So he started 'visiting' beaches all around the world. Kyle Matthew F. Williams ... Turning up one strange image after another. Kyle Matthew F. Williams 'Beaches are the best because the sandy background is more neutral and when the subject is centered and glitched-up just right it looks more like art than a mistake,' Williams says. Kyle Matthew F. Williams He calls this one 'Dropped Calls.' Kyle Matthew F. Williams Sometimes the weirdness is subtle. Those pictures are often the creepiest. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Although these kinds of errors are more frequent at busy landmarks with more people, Williams says, a cluttered frame can make it harder to find one striking frame. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Though he has certainly succeeded in some instances. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Like this man who appears to have a strange beard situation going on. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Or these poor, lonely sneakers. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Williams calls this one, 'No Face Detected.' Kyle Matthew F. Williams This woman must have moved around between pictures. Kyle Matthew F. Williams We don't quite understand how 'Headless Man Hit By Pigeon' happened, but we love it. Kyle Matthew F. Williams The world of Google Maps Photo Spheres is full of dissolving people. Kyle Matthew F. Williams As well as creatures with too many appendages... Kyle Matthew F. Williams ... Or too few. Kyle Matthew F. Williams We're glad 'Fist Face' doesn't exist in real life. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Though this lady seems pretty cool. Kyle Matthew F. Williams Head over to Google Maps to try to find your own weird and wonderful glitch art!

