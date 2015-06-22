13 bizarre dishes from around the globe that even extreme eaters wouldn't dare to eat

No matter how much of a hardcore carnivore you are, the thought of eating a dog, a rat, or an insect might make your stomach churn.

But before you grimace, consider this fun fact: Insects are actually more nutritious than most forms of meat eaten in the US. Some say increased consumption of insects might help alleviate world hunger.

While cultures in countries throughout Africa, Asia, and South America swear by the health benefits of eating insects, rodents, and other odd animals, American restaurants will probably not be adding any of the following to their menus anytime soon.

[Editor’s Note: Some of the images below may be offensive to some readers.]

In Mexico, where some insects are considered delicacies, a man garnishes his taco with maguey worms. This seemly average-looking taco is actually made with grasshoppers. This locust sits on the tongue of a 'discovery lunch' attendee. Held in Brussels, this event aims to educate the community about how insects can be a good form of nutrition. Micronutris, the only firm in Europe that raises insects specifically for consumption, made a batch of macaroons garnished with dehydrated insects. Some scientists believe that if more cultures embrace entomophagy (the eating of insects), the shift in eating patterns could help contribute to the end of the global food crisis. Pictured below is a mealworm quiche. Insects aren't the only strange dish being served: Frozen pudding from fresh duck or pig blood is a popular dish in Southeast Asia. A Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta serves cobra meat in the form of hamburger patties. Some customers claim the food can cure skin diseases and asthma and increase sexual virility. The extremely controversial annual dog-meat festival held in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang, in China -- where festival attendees dine on dog meat -- is currently being protested by animal activists across the world. These hard-boiled eggs are cooked in boys' urine and are a springtime favourite for the locals in Dongyang, Zhejiang, in eastern China. In Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, a man eats an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard. These animals, served cooked or raw, are thought to strengthen the body and treat diseases. A young boy sells boiled rats on the side of the road in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe. This skinned frog is about to be blended to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, the capital of Peru. Strange delicacies aren't exclusive to foreign lands. These whole cooked alligators were served at the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner held at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Check out the American foods most foreigners consider gross. 17 'All-American' Foods That Foreigners Find Gross»



