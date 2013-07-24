Bananas Are Wal-Mart's Best-Selling Item And Other Strange Facts

Bananas are everywhere. Everyone has eaten one. They are a cheap fruit and great source of nutrients like potassium.



But, according to SciShow‘s Hank Greene, they are also freaky.

The folks over at SciShow have made a nifty little video explaining why and what we can do about it, along with some odd facts about this awesome fruit.

Here are a few highlights:

The bananas we eat are fruity freaks created by humans. We have bred the seeds out them. All that remains are those tiny black specks.

There are thousands of varieties of wild banana, but 99% of all bananas sold in supermarkets are genetically identical members of the Cavendish variety.

Bananas are Wal-Mart’s best-selling item.

The could go extinct at any time. Their genetic uniformity is a dream for a killer fungus or disease.

If you are under 40 you probably haven’t ever eaten the banana that inspired “banana-flavored” candy, because it almost went extinct.

That species — the Gros Michel — used to be as ubiquitous and genetically uniform as the Cavendish is today. It is supposed to taste better, but a single killer fungus wiped out all of the commercial crops.

Gros Michel bananas are still around, but you have to go to a country like the Congo, or a super-expensive restaurant like French Laundry to get one.

See all the crazy banana facts:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.