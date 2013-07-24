Bananas Are Wal-Mart's Best-Selling Item And Other Strange Facts

Bananas are everywhere. Everyone has eaten one. They are a cheap fruit and great source of nutrients like potassium.
But, according to SciShow‘s Hank Greene, they are also freaky.
The folks over at SciShow have made a nifty little video explaining why and what we can do about it, along with some odd facts about this awesome fruit.
Here are a few highlights:
- The bananas we eat are fruity freaks created by humans. We have bred the seeds out them. All that remains are those tiny black specks.
- There are thousands of varieties of wild banana, but 99% of all bananas sold in supermarkets are genetically identical members of the Cavendish variety.
- Bananas are Wal-Mart’s best-selling item.
- The could go extinct at any time. Their genetic uniformity is a dream for a killer fungus or disease.
- If you are under 40 you probably haven’t ever eaten the banana that inspired “banana-flavored” candy, because it almost went extinct.
- That species — the Gros Michel — used to be as ubiquitous and genetically uniform as the Cavendish is today. It is supposed to taste better, but a single killer fungus wiped out all of the commercial crops.
- Gros Michel bananas are still around, but you have to go to a country like the Congo, or a super-expensive restaurant like French Laundry to get one.
See all the crazy banana facts:
