The Wackiest Things You Can Buy With Rewards Points

Photo: Virgin Galactic/Mark Greenberg

Sure, credit card rewards can earn miles toward airline flights, hotel stays and even cash.But there are some other, weirder gifts out there you can also buy with points. From sod to outer space, not much is off limits.



Bankrate dug up 10 of the oddest things credit card companies have offered with their rewards programs and how much they charged to get them.

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

Three-day bullfighting and rodeo-clown school Issuer: Wells Fargo

Required rewards: 37,900

How much you have to charge: $37,900 on a Well Fargo Rewards Card or $12,633 on gas, grocery and drugstore purchases within the first six months of opening the Wells Fargo Rewards Card A ride in a NASCAR stock car reaching 180 mph with veteran driver Issuer: Capital One

Required rewards: 39,000 miles

How much you have to charge: $19,500 on the Venture Rewards card African safari through Abercrombie and Kent luxury travel Issuer: American Express

Required rewards: Starting at 50,000 points

How much you have to charge: $50,000 at most on the American Express Gold Card Tandem skydive from 5,000 feet Issuer: Capital One

Required rewards: 61,000 miles

How much you have to charge: $30,500 on the Venture Rewards card One-day diving trip to watch great white sharks from an underwater cage Issuer: Wells Fargo

Required rewards: 79,700 points

How much you have to charge: $79,700 on Well Fargo Rewards Card, or $26,567 on gas, grocery and drugstore purchases in the first six months of opening the Wells Fargo Rewards Card Clinic with USA Water Polo team Issuer: Capital One

Required rewards: 110,000 miles

How much you have to charge: $55,000 on the Venture Rewards card Sideline tickets to the Orange Bowl with passes to Discover's tailgate party and other game events Issuer: Discover

Required rewards: $225 in cash-back bonus

How much you have to charge: $22,500 on any Discover cash-back card that earns 1 per cent back or $4,500 on 5 per cent cash-back categories Six dogfights* in a fighter jet Issuers: Capital One and Chase

Required rewards: 650,000 miles for Capital One; undisclosed for Chase

How much you have to charge: $325,000 on the Venture Rewards card *Not that kind of fighting. 'Dogfighting' is a form of aerial combat between fighter aircraft. Two-hour ride to 75 miles above the Earth's surface in the Virgin Galactic spaceship* Issuer: Barclaycard

Required rewards: 20 million points

How much you have to charge: $10 million in gas, groceries and utilities or $20 million on everything else on the Barclaycard Rewards MasterCard *No longer offered. Yankee Stadium turf (freeze-dried in a glass display case) Issuer: American Express

Required rewards: 8,500 points

How much you have to charge: $8,500 at most on the American Express Gold Card Sometimes rewards are hard to come by... See the dangerous financial advice Occupy Wall Street is giving people >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.