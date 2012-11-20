The Wackiest Things You Can Buy With Rewards Points

Photo: Virgin Galactic/Mark Greenberg
Sure, credit card rewards can earn miles toward airline flights, hotel stays and even cash.But there are some other, weirder gifts out there you can also buy with points. From sod to outer space, not much is off limits.
Bankrate dug up 10 of the oddest things credit card companies have offered with their rewards programs and how much they charged to get them.
This story was originally published by Bankrate.
Issuer: Wells Fargo
Required rewards: 37,900
How much you have to charge: $37,900 on a Well Fargo Rewards Card or $12,633 on gas, grocery and drugstore purchases within the first six months of opening the Wells Fargo Rewards Card
Issuer: Capital One
Required rewards: 39,000 miles
How much you have to charge: $19,500 on the Venture Rewards card
Issuer: American Express
Required rewards: Starting at 50,000 points
How much you have to charge: $50,000 at most on the American Express Gold Card
Issuer: Capital One
Required rewards: 61,000 miles
How much you have to charge: $30,500 on the Venture Rewards card
Issuer: Wells Fargo
Required rewards: 79,700 points
How much you have to charge: $79,700 on Well Fargo Rewards Card, or $26,567 on gas, grocery and drugstore purchases in the first six months of opening the Wells Fargo Rewards Card
Issuer: Capital One
Required rewards: 110,000 miles
How much you have to charge: $55,000 on the Venture Rewards card
Issuer: Discover
Required rewards: $225 in cash-back bonus
How much you have to charge: $22,500 on any Discover cash-back card that earns 1 per cent back or $4,500 on 5 per cent cash-back categories
Issuers: Capital One and Chase
Required rewards: 650,000 miles for Capital One; undisclosed for Chase
How much you have to charge: $325,000 on the Venture Rewards card
*Not that kind of fighting. 'Dogfighting' is a form of aerial combat between fighter aircraft.
Issuer: Barclaycard
Required rewards: 20 million points
How much you have to charge: $10 million in gas, groceries and utilities or $20 million on everything else on the Barclaycard Rewards MasterCard
*No longer offered.
Issuer: American Express
Required rewards: 8,500 points
How much you have to charge: $8,500 at most on the American Express Gold Card
