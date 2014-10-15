13 Bizarre College Courses Being Offered Right Now

Skybound Entertainment Surviving the Coming Zombie Apocalypse sounds like a great class, if you survive the practical component that is.

Mid-terms are coming upfor many of America’s college students, but not all of them are studying up on their calculus and comparative historical European literature.

These days, universities offer classes on everything from zombies to porn to aliens, and tie

traditional courses of study to popular singers, shows and movies. You can now study political theory through “The Hunger Games,” philosophy through “Star Trek,” and gender politics through Beyoncé.

