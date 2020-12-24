Stranded HGV drivers scuffled with police in England over huge backlogs at the UK border caused by a blockade by France over COVID-19

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

A small group of lorry drivers stuck in Kent were filmed clashing with police on Wednesday.

Up to 10,000 HGvs are still stranded in England after France closed the channel crossing on Sunday.

The closure was due to a new strain of COVID-19 being identified in England, prompting border closures from many countries.

Salvation Army volunteers stepped in to feed affected drivers on Monday night, Business Insider reported.

Lorry drivers are now allowed to enter France as long as they recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

However, industry groups have warned that it would take days to clear the backlog, and that shortages of fruit and vegetables in British supermarkets were still likely.

Truckers stuck in the English county of Kent have clashed with police officers as several thousands of heavy-goods vehicle (HGV) drivers continue to be stranded in the UK with Christmas approaching.

Footage emerged on Wednesday showing a small group of drivers scuffle with police officers at the Port of Dover. One person was arrested in the confrontation, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Britain’s borders were plunged into crisis on Sunday when French President Emmanuel Macron banned all UK travellers â€” including hauliers transporting goods â€” from entering France.

He did this in order to contain the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in the south of England, which scientists have suggested is more infectious than previous strains.

The move effectively shut down the English Channel crossing to France â€” the UK’s most important trading route â€” and resulted in long queues of lorries on England’s M20 highway.

The rapid build-up of lorries forced Boris Johnson’s UK government to turn an old airport in Manston, Kent into a temporary parking lot.

WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images HGVs lined up on the runway of a disused airport in Manston, Kent, converted to an emergency parking lot to deal with a blockade by France in December, 2020.

The UK and French governments on Tuesday evening agreed to let lorry drivers resume entering France, as long as they test negative for the coronavirus less than 72 hours before departure. Drivers who test positive will be given a place to stay where they can self-isolate, the UK government said.

The British military deployed almost 200 soldiers to help deliver lateral flow tests to drivers, which can provide results within 30 minutes.

Affected business groups welcomed the news but warned that it would still take a number of days to clear the backlog of lorries, meaning some European drivers were at risk of not making it home for Christmas. Up to 10,000 lorries were estimated to parked close to ports in the south of England on Wednesday.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, said “hat’s off to the Secretary of State for Transport [Grant Shapps] for making this happen sooner than originally anticipated.

“However, I fear that the thousands of truckers stranded in Kent aren’t out of the woods yet. The massive backlog of vehicles will take time to clear and hundreds of drivers run the risk or not getting home in time for Christmas.”

Ian Wright of the Food & Drink Industry warned that, despite the agreement between the UK and France, shortages of certain fruit and vegetables were “likely” next week because of earlier disruption to supply chains.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday that volunteers from the Salvation Army charitable organisation stepped in to feed stranded lorry drivers on Monday evening amid a short of food supplies.

