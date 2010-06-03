YACHT OF THE DAY: The Amazing Speedboat With Its Own Garage

Kamelia Angelova
yacht with garage

Now you can bring your car aboard in style.

Extravagant super yacht Strand Craft 122, designed by a Swedish firm  – GrayDesign, has ample room for everything, including your Porsche. 

The vessel also features reception and salon areas, four cabins, four double staterooms, and 52” TVs and Olufson sound system in every room.

The 38-meter, 14,000 horsepower yacht brakes speeds over 50 knots.

The most stunning feature on this yacht is a special handcrafted supercar (Tender) powered by a 880hp twin turbo V12 engine with topspeed 375kmh (235 mph) can be housed as a tender in the stern garage.

38-meter super yacht - Strand Craft 122

Speed Stats: 14,000 horsepower

52'' TVs and Olufson sound system in every room

Features reception and salon areas, four cabins, four double staterooms.

Cabin quarters -- not too shabby.

But where do you leave your car?

Not at the dock.

Now you can bring your car aboard in style.

