Straight Talk Express Now fuelled By Moose Meat

Sure, she can sell action figures. She can even deliver a helluva speech. But can she really help an old white guy steal this year’s election?



WSJ: The new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll also shows that a majority of voters say they are comfortable with the idea of the first-term Alaska governor as vice president, despite a national debate over whether she is experienced enough for the job.

The Palin effect helps explain why Sen. McCain is now even with Sen. Barack Obama in the head-to-head race. With eight weeks until Election Day, the Journal survey found a dead heat: 46% of registered voters favour Sens. Obama and Joe Biden, and 45% favour the McCain-Palin ticket. The lift, if it grows, could also help other Republicans, particularly in close Senate races in the South.

Once Palin finally makes the mistake of talking with the media this might change. But the McCain campaign appears to have that one well in hand.

