<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Watch Business Insider's Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal get pampered at Made Man Barber Shop and find out why the straight razor shave really is the superior treatment. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by William Wei.

