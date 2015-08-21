A 'Straight Outta Compton' sequel is already in the works featuring Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur

Straight Outta Compton” took home an astounding $US24.2 million on opening night alone, so it makes sense that a sequel is already in the works.

According to TMZ, this time around it will focus on the famed rap careers of Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and early 90’s hip-hop group “Tha Dogg Pound.”

The movie reportedly will be called “Dogg Pound 4 Life.”

The film would be set in what many call a legendary time in hip-hop when “gangsta rap” label “Death Row Records” basically dominated the music landscape.

Suge Knight, one of the founders of Death Row will be played in the movie as well, but he won’t be personally associated with the film for obvious reasons.

While music will be the focus of the film, like “Straight Outta Compton” it will also address social issues like police brutality and gang violence.

According to TMZ, the actors in the new biopic won’t be the same as “Straight Outta Compton.”

Some of hip-hop’s most iconic albums were released during the early 90’s. Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” was released in 1992, and Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” was released in 1993 — both considered to be on the list of top rap albums ever.

