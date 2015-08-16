'Straight Outta Compton' is crushing expectations

Universal’s epic year at the box office just got even better.

The N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” took in an astounding $US24.2 million on opening day, including the already impressive $US4.96 million it earned during its Thursday night preview screenings.

The film was originally projected to make closer to $US25 million over the entire weekend, but is now expected to earn about $US60 million all-in thanks in-part to its brilliant viral marketing and positive reviews.

Considering that the film is an R-rated, nearly 2 and a half hour rap biopic, all these figures are extra impressive.

Factor in the film’s scant $US29 million budget, and this thing will likely be in the black by the time you read this post.

Watch the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.