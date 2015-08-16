'Straight Outta Compton' is crushing expectations

Universal’s epic year at the box office just got even better.
The N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” took in an astounding $US24.2 million on opening day, including the already impressive $US4.96 million it earned during its Thursday night preview screenings.
The film was originally projected to make closer to $US25 million over the entire weekend, but is now expected to earn about $US60 million all-in thanks in-part to its brilliant viral marketing and positive reviews.
Considering that the film is an R-rated, nearly 2 and a half hour rap biopic, all these figures are extra impressive.
Factor in the film’s scant $US29 million budget, and this thing will likely be in the black by the time you read this post.
Watch the trailer below.
NOW WATCH: I’ve never watched anime before — but this new ‘Dragonball Z’ movie looks like a blast
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.