Straight From The Horse's Mouth: Piers Morgan's Negotiations With CNN Are Almost Done

Piers Morgan.

Finally, a confirmation from Piers Morgan himself that he is headed to CNN to replace Larry King this fall pending some final negotiations.Brian Stelter caught up with Morgan on the Emmys red carpet Sunday. Here’s what former British tabloid editor and “America’s Got Talent” judge had to say:



Mr. Morgan has been in talks with CNN this summer about replacing Larry King, who is ending “Larry King Live” this fall after 25 years in the 9 p.m. time slot. He has been coy about the CNN job until now, telling reporters in July that “there is nothing I can say” about it.

But on Sunday, he confirmed, “We’re been negotiating for a prime time position on CNN. Negotiations are nearly at an end.”

He added, “We hope to have an announcement soon.”

