A man may have plunged to his death after clinging to a British Airways plane as it flew over London

A man is believed to have died after falling from a British Airways plane as it flew over London, after a body was discovered on the roof of business in Richmond on Thursday, ITV News reports.

The death is currently being treated as “unexplained” by Metropolitan Police, however, it may be connected to a stowaway who was found in the undercarriage of a British Airways jet on the same day.

The second man, believed to be 24-years-old, is in critical condition and is being treated at a London hospital.

The plane on which the injured stowaway was discovered was flying from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Heathrow Airport in London. Both men may have been clinging onto the plane.

“At this time there is no evidence to link the death to the discovery of a stowaway in the undercarriage of a plane at Heathrow Airport; however this is one line enquiry into identifying the deceased and the circumstances of his death,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police added: “The body is so far unidentified and enquiries are ongoing into this and how long it had been at the scene. No next of kin have yet been informed.”

A British Airways spokesperson referred us to the Metropolitan Police in regard to the incident.

