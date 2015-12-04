This ingenious device solves all of your bike storage problems

Entrepreneur Sinéad Geraghty came up with a solution to her own bike-storing problem, and now she’s trying to turn it into a business.

Geraghty developed the Stowaway — a pulley device that allows people with space restrictions to store their bikes in the top two feet of any normal-sized room. The device, which Geraghty told INSIDER will retail for around $209, is designed so that the user hoists their bike up to the ceiling before locking it in place horizontally.

Geraghty recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise enough money for production and distribution. She hopes to start shipping next summer.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.