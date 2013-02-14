New Yorkers Can Tweet About The Cold For A Chance To Win Free Mac & Cheese

Laura Stampler

If you live in New York, are sick of the 30-something degree weather, and want free mac and cheese for lunch today, then Stouffer’s has the Twitter campaign for you.

Until 3 p.m., people can use the hashtag #localwarming to explain to @Stouffers why they’re “New York’s coldest” for a chance to get the company’s Mac N’ Cheese truck to deliver said snack to their office for free. Stouffer’s will reach out to particularly good tweeters via DM.

Stouffer's free mac cheese twitter

Photo: @stouffers Twitter

JWT is the agency behind the flash social media campaign  and encourages  doormen, dog walkers, meatlocker workers, and those who got dumped the day before Valentine’s Day — “That’s cold” — to participate.

Here’s a retweet-worthy example:

creativity editors twitter mac and cheese

Photo: @creativitymag Twitter

(Stouffer’s already announced that it’s sending a truck over to Creativity’s office.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.