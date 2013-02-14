New Yorkers Can Tweet About The Cold For A Chance To Win Free Mac & Cheese

If you live in New York, are sick of the 30-something degree weather, and want free mac and cheese for lunch today, then Stouffer’s has the Twitter campaign for you.



Until 3 p.m., people can use the hashtag #localwarming to explain to @Stouffers why they’re “New York’s coldest” for a chance to get the company’s Mac N’ Cheese truck to deliver said snack to their office for free. Stouffer’s will reach out to particularly good tweeters via DM.

Photo: @stouffers Twitter

JWT is the agency behind the flash social media campaign and encourages doormen, dog walkers, meatlocker workers, and those who got dumped the day before Valentine’s Day — “That’s cold” — to participate.

Here’s a retweet-worthy example:

Photo: @creativitymag Twitter

(Stouffer’s already announced that it’s sending a truck over to Creativity’s office.)

