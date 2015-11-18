Watch parents read a storybook that teaches kindergarteners about school shooters

School shootings are an epidemic in America, and an organisation called ALICE teaches students and teachers how to prepare for one.

ALICE — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — offers adults and older children training for handling active shooter situations. During training sessions, one participant is chosen to act as the shooter, while the other participants are taught how to handle the situation.

But kindergarteners can’t do that.

For the younger set, ALICE publishes a book titled “I’m Not Scared… I’m Prepared,” which is meant to introduce younger kids and their parents to ALICE concepts.

We had a few parents read the book and tell us what they think.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki

