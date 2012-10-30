Luxury Manhattan Apartments Literally Marketed With A Fairy Tale

Photo: The Story House

An apartment complex in Gramercy is using a fairy tale to sell its condos. Known as The Story House, the E. 22nd Street building was transformed from the headquarters of British publishing house Frederick Warne & Company, most notably the publisher of Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”



The apartment’s sales office crafted a story about a fairy living inside The Story House.

“After all, without using my magic, I’m just a little person with wings,” the fairy says in the story. So the fairy used her pixie dust to create eight magical residences inside The Story House, where she already lived.

“All those searching for the most wonderful home, look no further,” the fairy says.

The apartment’s website is designed like a fairy tale story book, with Gothic writing and illustrations.

Currently there are two residences for sale inside The Story House. Both are 3-bedroom units on sale for $4.5 million and $3.995 million, respectively.

All of the residences span a full floor, have ceilings ranging from 9’6” to 13′ and a chef’s open kitchen.

