US

The fabulous life of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, the world's youngest self-made billionaire

Arielle Berger, Alex Heath, Madeline Stone

Life is good for Evan Spiegel.

His company, Snap Inc., is preparing for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of 2017 at a valuation of about $20 billion. The Snapchat app is beloved by teens everywhere, and Snap’s recently released Spectacles glasses are one of the most sought-after gadgets.

And with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, Spiegel, 26, is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, according to Forbes.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.