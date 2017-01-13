The fabulous life of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, the world's youngest self-made billionaire

Life is good for Evan Spiegel.

His company, Snap Inc., is preparing for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of 2017 at a valuation of about $20 billion. The Snapchat app is beloved by teens everywhere, and Snap’s recently released Spectacles glasses are one of the most sought-after gadgets.

And with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, Spiegel, 26, is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, according to Forbes.

