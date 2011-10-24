The Sad Story Of Why Everyone's Angry At Italy

Photo: AP
Italy is under fire once again.French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi aside for a little chat this morning. According to a source cited by Reuters, the two leaders felt it necessary to impress upon the bawdy PM “the urgent necessity of credible and concrete reform steps in euro area states.”
Merkel later told reporters that if Italy’s debt remains at 120% of its GDP, “then it won’t matter how high the protective wall is because it won’t help win back the markets’ confidence.”
With the fourth-largest economy in the European Union, Italy’s $2.2 trillion debt burden has investors running scared, regardless of austerity cuts.
With borrowing costs skyrocketing again, Italy is looking like the weak link that could drag down the euro unless EU leaders can come up with a solution.
Too much emphasis on family means lots of small, privately owned businesses and few large, publicly owned companies.
The Borsa Italiana - Italy's main exchange - consists of only 331 companies.
Source: BorsaItaliana.it
Only 51.6% of Italian women participate in the workforce. (That's the third-lowest rate among OECD countries.)
Source: OECD Statistics
Italy has little industrial presence in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, computers, and even food processing.
Source: The Economist
Full-time workers in firms of more than 18 staff members essentially get tenure.
Source: The New York Times
In Italy, nobody moves! Not even between counties.
Source: European Commission
And -- because they can't get a job and move up the ladder -- immigrants aren't replacing Italy's ageing population.
No wonder all the Tunisians are going to France.
Source: European Commission
Particularly when Prime Minister Berlusconi makes a habit of appointing showgirls to powerful posts.
He tapped Mara Carfagna to be the Minister For Equal Opportunity and a member of his cabinet.
The first round of the Amanda Knox trial never met more than three times per week. Because a lawyer for the appeal was a member of Parliament, the second round normally met on Saturday mornings.
Source: Rolling Stone
And the fact that it's harder to do business in Italy than in any other OECD country (OK, well except Greece)...
Italy ranks #87 on the World Bank's list, meaning it's more difficult to do business in Italy than in Namibia.
Source: DoingBusiness.org
It is more expensive to purchase electricity as an industrial producer in Italy than it is in any other EU state.
Source: Energy.eu
In 1980, Italy was Europe's top tourist destination, with 9% market share. Now it can boast just 5% -- on par with China -- behind Spain and France.
Source: ITALY Magazine
Tax evasion costs the Italian government an estimated €100 billion per year in revenues.
Source: The Economist
Italy's annual growth rate has been under 4% since 1988.
Source: World Bank
But as much as 65% of this debt is owned by Italian institutions and individuals.
Source: Financial Times
Thinktank Privatization Barometer suggested that Italy's government could raise up to €30 billion by privatizing three of its state-owned enterprises. This move doesn't sound likely, though.
Their stocks have lost 27% on average since the beginning of the year.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Though Berlusconi said he will step down in 2013, he is currently caught up in a sex scandal, is trying to weather increasing conflict with both his coalition ally and his finance minister, and just says lots of stupid things.
Italy has recently been downgraded by Fitch's, Moody's, and Standard & Poor's.
