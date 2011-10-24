The Sad Story Of Why Everyone's Angry At Italy

Photo: AP

Italy is under fire once again.French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi aside for a little chat this morning. According to a source cited by Reuters, the two leaders felt it necessary to impress upon the bawdy PM “the urgent necessity of credible and concrete reform steps in euro area states.”



Merkel later told reporters that if Italy’s debt remains at 120% of its GDP, “then it won’t matter how high the protective wall is because it won’t help win back the markets’ confidence.”

With the fourth-largest economy in the European Union, Italy’s $2.2 trillion debt burden has investors running scared, regardless of austerity cuts.

With borrowing costs skyrocketing again, Italy is looking like the weak link that could drag down the euro unless EU leaders can come up with a solution.

