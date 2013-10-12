The Scandalous Story Of Twitter's Early Days Is Great News For The Company's IPO

The biggest story in the tech world last week was Nick Bilton’s story in the New York Times about the messy early days at Twitter.

Fortune’s crack reporter had this to say about the excerpt:

Very happy: Nick Bilton’s publishers. Less happy: Twitter’s bankers.

— danprimack (@danprimack) October 9, 2013

The implication here: investors will stay away from Twitter because it’s got such an ugly back story.

I don’t know what investors are going to do, but personally I think this is a bullish story for anyone looking at Twitter.

Twitter is a fantastic global communications platform with a healthy business and as recently as three years ago, it was run by a CEO who struggled with making up his mind.

Today, the company appears to be stable, and run by a business oriented CEO who is simultaneously trying to make the product more useful for normal people, and more friendly to advertisers.

Essentially, if you’re selling the IPO, all you have to do is whisper the following: We are a huge social network and until recently we were poorly run. Under the current management, which is excellent, we’re going to be able to fly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.