FIRST JOBS: LivingSocial CEO Was Selling Candy At 400% Markup

When he was a kid, Tim O’Shaughnessy thought it was fun to buy candy at wholesale prices and sell them to other children at retail prices.



“It always just made sense,” said O’Shaughnessy. “It was fun to figure out how to solve a problem. Find an inefficiency and make it more efficient and take your piece of the pie as part of it.”

Instead of joining his friends to play baseball, O’Shaughnessy — at age 8 — created a small candy venture and learned about the concept of wholesale versus retail. This lesson would eventually lead to his founding of LivingSocial. Watch below.

