How A College Dropout Turned Into A Top 10 YouTube Star

Joe Penna, aka Mystery Guitar Man, has the 7th most subscribed-to YouTube channel of all-time.



A few years ago, however, he dropped out of college and veered away from a pre-med Master’s program that he had already committed two years of his life to. Instead, Joe Penna followed his passion and used his creativity to scrap his way to the top of YouTube.

Through our estimates, Penna made at least $73,000 last year thanks to the banner ads placed on his YouTube channel. He’s also raking in money from pre-roll and overlay ads, sponsored videos, and t-shirt sales.

We talked to Joe Penna over Skype about his incredible journey as the Mystery Guitar Man:

