The Full Story Behind 'Dumb Starbucks' Will Finally Be Revealed

When a coffee shop called “Dumb Starbucks” mysteriously popped up for several days in Los Angeles earlier this year, the Internetwent crazywith speculation over who could be behind the stunt.

The shop, which ruffled some feathers at Starbucks, gave away coffee for free in “Dumb Starbucks”-branded cups and was eventually shut down by the health department.

It was later revealed that Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder had orchestrated the opening.

This month, the full story behind the viral “Dumb Starbucks” marketing campaign will be aired on his Comedy Central show, “Nathan For You.”

The second season of the show begins Tuesday (airing at 10:30 p.m. ET) and the “Dumb Starbucks” episode is set to air on July 29, according to USA Today.

Here’s a preview of the episode.



In the show, Fielder offers bizarre marketing schemes to struggling business owners.

“People see these ideas as kind of dumb, so I think it’s really funny when one does work,” he told USA Today.

One of Fielder’s most famous marketing schemes is when tried to help a Southern California zoo draw more traffic by staging a piglet rescuing a “drowning” goat. The original clip has been viewed nearly nine million times on YouTube.

This clip shows how he pulled off the stunt:

