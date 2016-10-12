The story behind a mysterious Donald Trump fortune teller machine being seen in New York

A strange, animatronic Donald Trump fortune telling machine has been popping up all over New York. No one seemed to know who made it or where it would appear next. We found the Zoltar-like machine outside of the News Corp. building and spoke with the group behind the art project that has everyone in the city talking. “Basically the concept is that Trump foretells a very dark future where he has become president,” the artists said. “And of course he’s very happy about it, but the rest of us… not so much.”

