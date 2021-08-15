The story behind the disappearance and death of hiker Esther Dingley, who vanished on a solo mountain trek

Esther Dingley. Daniel Colegate

Esther Dingley went missing in November 2020 after going on a solo trek in the Pyrenees mountains.

Her partner of 20 years found her body on Tuesday, nine months since her disappearance.

The months of searching for Dingley sparked many different theories as to how she died.

The body of an experienced British hiker who went missing in the Pyrenees nine months ago has been found by her partner, French police confirmed this week.

Esther Dingley, a 37-year-old blogger from Durham, vanished on a solo trek to a mountainous region along the French-Spanish border in November 2020, prompting widespread searches by police and her partner Daniel Colegate.

After months of searching, Colgate found Dingley’s body on Tuesday at the bottom of a cliff several weeks after another hiker discovered a fragment of her skull on the Port de la Glere pass.

Investigators believe her death was accidental, adding that she most likely slipped and plunged down a steep rock-strewn slope near the summit of the Pic de la Glere mountain.

“The exact and precise circumstances of the death we will never know, a person who falls, and the condition of the body, make the investigation very complicated,” public prosecutor Christophe Amunzateguy told MailOnline on Thursday.

Amunzateguy said a “shoe failure” may have contributed to the fall. He believes she fell almost 100 feet (30.48m) to her death.

A couple’s travel dreams gone terribly wrong

Dingley and Colgate first met as students at Oxford University in 2002. They both loved the outdoors, traveling, and exercising.

Several weeks before they were supposed to get married in February 2014, a rare bacterial infection left Colgate needing surgery.

The incident was a reality check for the pair, who had already both been suffering from depression and were very unhappy at the time, according to their website.

It prompted them to quit their jobs, buy a motorhome, and tour through Europe – a journey they began documenting on their blog, “Motorhome Adventurers,” for seven years.

Esther Dingley and Daniel Colegate. Facebook/Esther Dingley

But the coronavirus pandemic put their travels on hold, and in 2020 Colgate had arranged for them to stay in a remote farmhouse in the Pyrenees village of Arreau.

It was there that Dingley, who is an experienced hiker and former personal trainer, decided to set off alone for a trek from the Spanish town of Benasque to Pic de Sauvegarde, a mountaintop in the Pyrenees.

She had been due to return to their farmhouse three days later but failed to do so.

“Having a really good time”

Dingley appeared to have made it to the 2,300-foot (701.04m) summit of the Pic de Sauvegarde mountain on November 22, where she sent the last picture of herself to Colegate.

She also sent him several final text messages, writing in one: “I’m on a col/peak so can’t stop for too long. Can’t wait to read all your messages. Love you very much XXX having a really good time,” according to The Times.

Her last text message read: “Might dip into France. Hoping Refuge Venasque has a winter room. Keep you posted when can. Love you xxx.”

Nobody has reported seeing Dingley alive after that. Colegate reported her missing on November 25.

Esther Dingley’s last point of contact. Google Maps

Dingley’s disappearance sparked different theories

When the search for the hiker started last year there were numerous theories by both police and Colegate himself as to how she disappeared.

The first, which was put forward by French Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro in December, was that Dingley could have “voluntarily disappeared” because she was unhappy in her relationship with Colegate, according to The DailyMail.

“Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life,” Bordinaro said, the Mail reported.

Fellow hiker, Laura Adomaityte, who met Dingley in a shelter several days before her disappearance, told The Times that the 37-year-old British woman told her she was “taking a break” from Colegate and “didn’t know if they were going to get back together again.”

But this theory was dismissed by Colegate who told The Daily Mirror: “It’s true to say we sometimes have different preferences, like any normal couple, but we discuss them openly.”

“The suggestion Esther would have to disappear so she can keep traveling is nonsense – especially as she was already on a solo trip as part of our normal relationship,” he added.

Dingley’s mother, Ria Bryant, agreed with Colegate, telling The Times: “That wouldn’t be Esther at all. She wasn’t only my daughter, she was my best friend. We’ve always had a very open relationship, we share even the most private things.”

“Another person being involved is the only other viable alternative”

Another theory, which was put forward by Colegate himself in a 23-page dossier, is that Dingley had been kidnapped or killed by a hunter or animal.

Colegate said he had spotted a large number of hunters while searching for his partner after her disappearance and feared that she might have come into contact with an armed stranger. However, he admitted there was no evidence to support this theory.

“The fact no trace was found – and given the specifics of the weather, terrain, and location – I lean toward somebody else being involved, even though that raises its own questions. Another person being involved is the only other viable alternative,” Colegate told The Mirror earlier this year.

“If Esther did have an accident, it must have been instantly incapacitating, preventing her from deploying any form of shelter,” he added.

It is this precise theory – that Dingley simply had an accident – that police now believe is most likely.

“The accidental theory is now more than strong because the body was found directly below a kind of rocky peak,” Amunzateguy said, according to MailOnline. “We believed that Esther would have fallen because along this wall, we found items that belonged to her and they ended up at the bottom.”

Amunzateguy also said he believes that once she fell and died her skull was most likely distributed by wild animals, which would explain why it was found in a different area.

Results from an autopsy are yet to be released.

The discovery closes an agonizing nine-month search for Dingley that involved foot patrols, dogs, and helicopters.

Colegate himself is said to have made “relentless search efforts” to find his partner of 20 years, according to LBT Global, the missing person charity that is supporting the family.

He said the body had been found in a zone that had “not yet been targeted” by French officers, The Times reported.

LBT Global told Insider: “At this stage, an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications.”

“The family remains incredibly grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther’s death,” they added.