Stormtroopers at Disney World adorably help kid dressed as Kylo Ren cut the entire line

With one exception, Stormtroopers in the “Star Wars” franchise are unfailingly loyal to their leaders. So it makes sense that when a little kid arrived a Disney World dressed as the baddie from “The Force Awakens,” two Stormtroopers instantly saluted their superior and escorted him around the park.

A video apparently uploaded by the kid’s father shows lil’ Kylo Ren walk into the park as he’s adorably greeted by the two troopers, who then salute him, eagerly ask to see his lightsaber, and tell bystanders to get out of the way of their powerful leader.

It’s very sweet, and a moment that the kid, Nicolas, will probably treasure forever, but the First Order is still evil. When the Stormtroopers escort Kylo Ren to the front of a line at around the 6-minute mark, a child who had been patiently waiting cries out “no faaairrrr!”

Tough luck, kid. The Dark Side cares not for your crying about being cut.

