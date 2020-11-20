Twitter is losing it over how adorably polite Kylie Jenner's toddler Stormi Webster is in a new mother-daughter baking video

Kylie Jenner/Youtube Kylie Jenner’s new makeup collection is a collaboration with Dr. Seuss’s literary estate.

Kylie Jenner shared a new YouTube video on Thursday, titled “Grinch Cupcakes with Stormi.”

In the mother-daughter baking video, Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has several unbelievably cute moments.

Twitter is gushing over how sweet and polite the 2-year-old is.

“stormi is the cutest, most gentle child pls i’ll sob,” one person wrote.

Stormi Webster stole the show in her mum’s new YouTube video, which is titled “Kylie Jenner: Grinch Cupcakes with Stormi.”

Posted on Thursday, the video shows the 23-year-old reality star and her 2-year-old daughter baking and decorating cupcakes. The treats are green to promote Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics x The Grinch collection, which is a collaboration with Dr. Seuss’s literary estate.

Throughout the five-minute clip, Stormi is remarkably polite and eager to help. She randomly gives her mum cute affirmations, like “I love you so much” and “you so beautiful.”

People on social media are gushing over the young child’s manners. The name “Stormi” even began trending on Twitter.

stormi is the cutest, most gentle child pls i'll sob pic.twitter.com/x8o7OdZiuz — s (@NOSENSEBlEBERS) November 19, 2020

wish I could hate the rich but look at stormi she’s so cute pic.twitter.com/O35dXI1att — v (@gomezdirt) November 19, 2020

Stormi is so cute ion even like kids but now I want one ???????? pic.twitter.com/DImqY04Ioq — ʚ♡ɞ (@usedpuppie) November 19, 2020

Stormi is one of the most well behaved celebrity children I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/TipFyc4EP7 — Virus ???????????? (@big_hasso) November 19, 2020

stormi being adorable as usual pic.twitter.com/gEQHzoWOI4 — ???? (@kyliajennur) November 19, 2020

Not another cute ass video of Stormi giving me baby fever ???? pic.twitter.com/UaastHtXkC — Mayra Carbajal (@MCarbajal96) November 19, 2020

why am i in tears at stormi telling kylie she’s so beautiful ???? pic.twitter.com/czgBWv0fmc — georgia-anäis (@georgiaanais_) November 19, 2020

Me watching Stormi make cupcakes pic.twitter.com/iQugw5jQ28 — Sammy Yvonne (@SailorSammy93) November 19, 2020

Stormi is Jenner’s only child with rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. The two broke up in late 2019, although reports suggest they got back together just before quarantine.

Watch the full mother-daughter baking video below.

