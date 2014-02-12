Thousands Of Flights Cancelled As Yet Another Winter Storm Looms

More than 1,460 U.S. flights have been cancelled and another 1,280 have been delayed today, as yet another winter storm hits the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

According to FlightAware.com, airports in Atlanta, Dallas, and Charlotte have taken the bulk of the hit so far. Delta and American Airlines have cancelled the most flights — more than 550 between them.

Airlines have already cancelled 1,700 flights scheduled for Wednesday, when the storm is supposed to move up the East Coast.

FlightAware’s Misery Map shows how delays and cancellations ripple across the country. So far, the damage isn’t too bad:

