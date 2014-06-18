Storm Chasers Captured Incredible Video Of Twin Tornadoes Ripping Up The Nebraska Countryside

A double tornado ripped through Nebraska yesterday, as more than 350 people of the small town of Pilger were forced to evacuate their homes.

While the residents of Pilger were fleeing the scene, storm chasers — photographers, videographers, and scientists who follow and track storms — rushed towards the twin tornadoes, a rare meteorological occurrence.

Kory Hartman and his Basehunters team got up close with the tornado, capturing stunning footage of the twin tornadoes. Here you can see the first tornado ripping across the highway, as the second follows in a parallel path.

The twin tornadoes were especially rare because both were of equal size and strength. Usually, there is a dominant tornado and a smaller one that follows.

“It’s less common for two tornadoes to track together for so long, especially with that same intensity,” meteorologist Barbara Mayes told the AP. “By no means is it unprecedented. But we don’t see it often.”

Generally, twin tornadoes peter out quickly, with one of the two tornadoes dying down. In the case of the Pilger tornadoes, both stayed strong for a consider period of time, tracking each other and laying down parallel destructive paths.

It’s been reported that 50 to 75 per cent of Pilger was wiped out or heavily damaged by the storm.

“It’s a complete mess,” Stanton County Commissioner Jerry Weatherholt told the AP.

As of right now, there have been two fatalities and at least 19 people injured.

For more footage of the Pilger tornadoes and other storms, head over to Basehunters’ Facebook and YouTube.

