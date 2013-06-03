Storm Chaser Tim Samaras And Son Killed In Oklahoma Tornado On Friday

Storm chaser Tim Samaras, Samaras’s son Paul Samaras, and Samaras’s chase partner Carl Young were killed in the Oklahoma tornado on Friday, a Denver ABC affiliate reports.



Samaras has been chasing storms for 30 years. He has worked with the Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and Boeing.

Tim Samaras

According to the Denver Channel, Samaras’s brother Jim posted the following statement on Samaras’s Facebook page this morning (the page is “currently unavailable”):

I’m Jim Samaras – Tim Samaras’s brother. Thank you to everyone for the condolences. It truly is sad that we lost my great brother Tim and his great son, Paul. Our hearts also go out to the Carl Young family as well as they are feeling the same feelings we are today. They all unfortunately passed away but doing what they LOVED. Chasing Tornado’s. I look at it that he is in the ‘big tornado in the sky…’ We (the family) will keep folks aware of what the funeral estrangements are, but please in the meantime keep Tim and Paul in your thoughts and prayers.

Here’s a video on Tim Samaras’s website describing his work:

