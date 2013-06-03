Veteran Storm Chaser And Son Confirmed Dead In Oklahoma Tornado

Tim Samaras in a scene from Discovery Network’s Storm Chasers

Veteran storm chaser Tim Samaras has been confirmed as amongst the nine fatalities after Friday’s storms in Oklahoma, 9News Colorado reports.



The 59-year-old Colorado native was killed alongside his 24-year-old Paul and 45-year-old friend Carl Young, family has confirmed.

Samaras had more than 30 years of experience with storms, and helped found TWISTEX, the Tactical Weather Instrumented Sampling in Tornadoes Experiment, according to the project’s website. He was also the star of Discovery Channel series Storm Chasers and a regular contributor to shows on National Geographic, Fox 17 reports.

Samaras’ last tweet is embedded below:

Storms now initiating south of Watonga along triple point.Dangerous day ahead for OK–stay weather savvy! twitter.com/Tim_Samaras/st… — Tim Samaras (@Tim_Samaras) May 31, 2013

