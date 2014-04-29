Storm Chaser Captures Absolutely Terrifying Video Of Being Stuck Right In The Middle Of A Tornado

“I’m in the tornado, in the tornado. God help us … it’s a tornado.”

A storm chaser in Tupelo, Miss. experienced life in the middle of a twister on Monday as he sat parked in a valley amid dangerous weather that killed seven in the state.

“Oh God, please make it pass,” the man pleaded as he watched the tornado blew out his windows and passed by his car.

The chaser subsequently acknowledged the immensity of what just happened: “It passed. Oh my God. Oh my wife. Wow. … I lost three windows, but I lived to tell about it.”

Check it out:

h/t @BuzzFeedStorm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.