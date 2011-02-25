Stork Brokers Is For Parents Who Are Scared Of Craigslist

StorkBrokers solves an annoying problem for parents: you buy all these expensive toys and clothes for your kids, and they get bored with them or grow out of them in a matter of months. What are you supposed to do next?



A lot of parents turn to Craigslist to unload it, but the folks at StorkBrokers are horrified that people would let some dangerous weirdo come to your door to buy your old children’s clothing. (Personally, I’ve found that the people who buy kids’ gear off Craigslist are mostly other families with young kids — the guys who buy used computer gear and electronics are much freakier. But whatever.)

StorkBrokers, which launched its revamped Web site at Launch today, is a dedicated online marketplace for kids’ gear. It’s a bit like eBay, but geared toward mothers: the site also has online forums where users can post questions or vent about all the trials of parenting. There’s also an iPhone app that parents can use to snap a photo of the item they want to sell, then post it immediately from their phone.

Buyers can also sign up for alerts when a particular kind of product goes on sale.

As angel investor Dave McClure has said recently, parents of young children are an underserved market online, but as the Internet audience — and the entrepreneurs trying to reach them — grow older, services like Stork Brokers will become more common.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.