Storific Lets You Order In Restaurants From Your iPhone, Launches Today

Storific is a neat app that lets you order from participating restaurants and other venues straight from your iPhone. They work with restaurants, bars, nightclubs and hotels to provide the service.Here’s how it works: when you get inside, a waiter gives you a check-in code that lets you display the venue’s menu. You order, and your order is sent straight to the kitchen.



In theory, the app lets everyone save time. For consumers, waiting ages to order somewhere can be torture. And for venue owners, that time is money.

Storific, which raised money from hyperactive seed fund Kima Ventures, had been in private beta up until now and is launching with 50 locations, including 9 in the US and 3 in New York.

The company, which has 5 employees, was founded in September 2009 and launched its beta last December. The reason it took so long is because the company pivoted from providing a social media management app for brands, a very crowded space.

That’s not much, but it’s a start, and co-founder Michael Cohen tells us he wants to have 1500 participating venues by the end of the year, including 500 in the US.

Storific charges restaurants a monthly subscription depending on number of tables, and has a more expensive white-label option. The white label option could be a juicy business for them: it sounds like the kind of service someone like Starbucks would like to provide under their own brand.

