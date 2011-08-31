"Stories That Exploded On Twitter"

Photo: NJ.com

Ever wondered what stories are the most retweeted?PopShared.com is here to help.



The site, which launched today, “tracks thousands of headlines from 100 renowned online publications and ranks their headlines on the basis of the number of retweets they get.”

It breaks the heds down by six categories: Tech, Marketing, Gadgets, Apple, Social, and Search.

Our favourite feature is the “homeruns” list that shows which stories “exploded” (had more than 4,000 retweets) in the past 40 days.

Mashable dominates the list – Pete Cashmore and his crew are great at Twitter – but Techcrunch, TheNextWeb, and (yes) Business Insider also make appearances. Stories that find a huge audience are almost exclusively ones involving the biggest tech players (Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter).

The top 15 homeruns are below.

Google Buys Motorola For $12.5 Billion, Says Android Will Stay Open Techcrunch 11330 retweets

Apple Now Has More Cash Than The U.S. Government (AAPL) Business Insider 10330 retweets

BREAKING: Google Buys Motorola for $12.5 Billion Mashable 6490 retweets

IE Users Have Lower IQ Than Users of Other Web Browsers [STUDY] Mashable 6329 retweets

Obama Loses 36,000+ Twitter Followers in #Compromise Campaign [STATS] Mashable 4995 retweets

Steve Jobs Resigns As CEO Of Apple Techcrunch 4971 retweets

Twitter Enhances User Profiles With Image Galleries Mashable 4944 retweets

20 years ago today, the World Wide Web opened to the public TheNextWeb 4852 retweets

Hacker Group Anonymous Aims to Destroy Facebook on Nov. 5 Mashable 4822 retweets

How Are People Using Twitter? [INFOGRAPHIC] Mashable 4782 retweets

Apple Now Worlds Top Smartphone Vendor, Has More Cash than U.S. Government Mashable 4723 retweets

Oslo Bombing Video Is a Facebook Scam, Infecting 1 User Per Second [WARNING] Mashable 4703 retweets

Retweet & Sexting Are Now Words In Oxford English Dictionary Mashable 4630 retweets

Hacker Group Anonymous Vows To Destroy Facebook On November 5 Business Insider 4478 retweets

How Businesses Use Social Media for Recruiting [INFOGRAPHIC] Mashable 4365 retweets

Check out more on PopShared.com.

