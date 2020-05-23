Stories from the pandemic

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images Medical staff push a patient on a gurney to a waiting medical helicopter at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, to be evacuated on another hospital on March 17, 2020, amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world in different ways.

While there has been unmeasurable pain and suffering, there have also been inspirational and heartwarming moments.

It will take us years to assess the full damage, and developments, the disease has wrought.

For now, here is a collection of stories the Insider news team has told about real people weathering the pandemic so far:

First responders and healthcare workers

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Nurses wearing protective gear wait for patients at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a parking lot at the University of Washington’s Northwest Outpatient Medical Centre in Seattle, on March 17, 2020.

Patients

Wood family Geneva Wood, 93, is coronavirus-free.

Essential workers

Courtesy of Deere & Co.; AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez; AP Photo/Lynne Sladky; Business Insider Essential workers have kept countries running during coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Natalie Colarossi/ Insider Healthcare workers dance outside The Brooklyn Hospital Centre on May 19, 2020.

Inspirational stories

Business owners

Courtesy of Beninni Mohamed Elzarka, right, has owned Beninni, a men’s formal wear store in Hayward, California, for three decades. He’s pictured above with his son, Shady, who has been trying to get the business government assistance loans during the pandemic.

People under lockdown

AP Photo/Noah Berger Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco’s Dolores Park on May 21, 2020.

People on cruise ships

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images American citizens look out from a bus as they arrive at Haneda airport on February 17, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The US was the first country to repatriate citizens on the Diamond Princess while it was quarantined in Yokohama Port.

Others weathering the pandemic

Courtesy of Sara Mauskopf Sara Mauskopf and her newborn daughter. Ryan.

