The 5 retailers with the best Black Friday discounts

The biggest shopping blitz of the year, Black Friday, is quickly approaching.

Ahead of the holiday, WalletHub has analysed 8,000 Black Friday deals across 30 major US retailers to find out who is offering the deepest discounts this year.

The average discount on the holiday this year, which is held annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving, is 40% off.

Here are the five retailers with the best deals and their average discount rates for the holiday:

5. Belk (60%)

Belk is offering its steepest discounts (about 60% off) on toys this year, followed by apparel and accessories (57% off), consumer packaged goods, (53% off), appliances (49% off), and consumer electronics (48% off).

4. Groupon (64%)

Groupon is offering massive discounts in apparel and accessories, averaging about 84% off. It’s also offering discounts of roughly 63% on consumers electronics and 40% off toys.

3. Stage Stores (64%)

Stage Stores, which operates the brands Stage, Goody’s, Bealls, Palais Royal, and Peebles, is offering discounts of 63% in clothing and accessories and 60% in consumer electronics and appliances.

2. Kohl’s (67%)

Kohl’s is offering its steepest discounts (about 60% off) on clothes and accessories this year, followed by toys (49% off), appliances (43% off), and consumer electronics (41% off).

1. JCPenney (68%)

The best deals at JCPenney can be found in apparel and accessories, where the department store chain is offering discounts averaging 63% off, according to WalletHub. JCPenney is also offering 51% discounts on appliances, 41% on toys, and 45% on consumer electronics.

The WalletHub study also found that jewellery is the most discounted category across all retailers, with an average discount of 73%, whereas computers and phones are the least discounted at 31%.

Here’s the full list of retailers and their average Black Friday discounts from WalletHub:

JCPenney (68.0%) Kohl’s (66.7%) Stage (63.9%) Groupon (63.7%) Belk (59.5%) Macy’s (56.0%) Kmart (50.1%) Panasonic (47.0%) Fred Meyer (45.3%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.8%) Sears (41.7%) Meijer (39.1%) Hhgregg (38.5%) CVS Pharmacy (37.8%) Target (37.3%) Modell’s (35.5%) Dell (35.3%) Staples (34.4%) Ace Hardware (34.2%) Best Buy (33.5%) Home Depot (31.4%) BJ’s (30.6%) Walmart (30.1%) GameStop (29.2%) Toys R Us (28.9%) Walgreens (28.7%) Big Lots (27.1%) Amazon (25.8%) Sam’s Club (24.9%) Costco (19.5%)

