These stores have reopened their fitting rooms after shutting everything down amid the pandemic

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Gap Inc. is reopening most of its fitting rooms.

Retailers reopening stores have faced a host of challenges in the coronavirus era.

While some stores have kept their fitting rooms closed, others have reopened them with new policies to allow for social distancing.

Here are the stores where you can currently try on clothes in fitting rooms.

Stores that have reopened since shutting down in response to the coronavirus pandemic have had to make some changes to how they do things.

For many, that has meant keeping their fitting rooms closed. But others have started to reopen store fitting rooms while implementing new policies, like only allowing every other room to be used, to allow for social distancing while shoppers try on clothes.

These retailers have reopened their stores’ fitting rooms:

Nordstrom has reopened some fitting rooms and kept others closed. It’s cleaning the rooms after each use and holding items for a period before returning them to the sales floor.

Like Nordstrom, Macy’s has kept some fitting rooms closed while opening others and has stepped up its sanitization efforts. Clothes that have been tried on are held overnight before being returned to the sales floor.

As of June 29, Kohl’s is testing reopened fitting rooms in about 100 stores. Rather than opt for a staggered fitting room approach, it is using one unisex fitting room area that can be used by all customers.

A Gap Inc. representative said that most fitting rooms are reopening due to customer demand, adding that the company has also stepped up cleaning efforts in fitting rooms. Gap Inc stores include Gap …

… Old Navy …

… and Banana Republic.

According to Gap Inc., most fitting rooms are also reopening at Athleta …

… and at Intermix.

JCPenney has reopened fitting rooms “where allowed based on state-issued guidelines.” Alternating rooms remain closed to allow for social distancing, and items that are tried on are held for 24 hours before returning to the sales floor.

American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie stores have reopened every other fitting room with enhanced procedures, including steaming clothes with a disinfecting solution and cleaning rooms in between each guest.

Lululemon has also reopened most of its fitting rooms, keeping some closed for social distancing purposes.

