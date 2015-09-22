9 clothing brands that offer free fitness classes and apps

The athletic clothing industry has a new marketing tactic: free classes.
The strategy has been working for Lululemon, which convinces women to shell out $US100 for yoga pants without using traditional advertising.
Here are some brands that will let you work out for free.
Nike+ Run Club is a free app that gives you access and information on all in-store fitness activities. For the running club, just reserve a spot, show up to your local store and run with Nike. Other free fitness activities include Nike+ training club classes for athletes of any level.
Training to climb a mountain? North Face stores offer free mountain athletics classes at certain locations. These hour-long workouts are led by trainers, who will run you through drills in order to prepare you for your next outdoor adventure...or just to keep you in shape.
Athleta, the Gap-owned fitness brand with 100 store locations, offers free Zumba, yoga, Pilates, Barre, Crossfit, circuit training and running classes. Although these classes are geared toward women, men are also welcome to join.
Under Armour pairs with FX Fitness to operate top-level training at Under Armour Performance Centres. Prices may vary at locations; classes offered include: nutrition counseling, personal or group training, fitness testing and goal setting program.
Although Adidas doesn't offer in-store classes, its micoach train and run app is an interactive personal coaching device. This free app is convenient for when you are unable to make classes, but still want the structure and guidance. The micoach offers real time voice coaching, including car dio training, strength and flexibility, in-game performance tracking, tips and advice, and coordinates music playlists into your workouts.
Six:02 is a fitness boutique, geared toward women, that offers free weekly workouts. The boutique partners with local studios and trainers in order to provide constructive fitness classes for its customers.
Reebok's FitHub combines fitness and retail by offering free in-store fitness classes at select locations. Classes include Zumba, CrossFit and yoga led by a Reebok fitness team.
